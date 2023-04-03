“Illinois can be No. 1, State Senator,” James Wilburn, Massey’s father, said to State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield, according to the Chicago Sun Times and WBEZ. “Introduce the bill tomorrow, that when you [resign] in lieu of being fired from a police department, you don’t go on to the next one. You can call it the Sonya Massey Bill.”

As Blavity reported, Massey was shot and killed by former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson inside her home on July 6. The deadly incident occurred after she called 911 to report a possible burglar at her residence. When they arrived, both Grayson and his unidentified partner spoke with Massey before things escalated between both parties.