South Carolina won 66-56 against LSU in a game played on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. After the game, the arena DJ played the song “Cut Friends” by rapper Camouflage. The artist, whose birth name is Jason Johnson, was the basketball player’s father. He died in a shooting in Georgia in 2003, before his daughter was born, according to Yahoo Sports.

“I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that,” Johnson tweeted in reaction to the song being played.