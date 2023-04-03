The athletic department at the University of South Carolina has suspended its arena DJ and has issued a formal apology toward Flau’Jae Johnson for playing a song by her late father after a game.
South Carolina won 66-56 against LSU in a game played on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. After the game, the arena DJ played the song “Cut Friends” by rapper Camouflage. The artist, whose birth name is Jason Johnson, was the basketball player’s father. He died in a shooting in Georgia in 2003, before his daughter was born, according to Yahoo Sports.
“I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that,” Johnson tweeted in reaction to the song being played.
“People will find something to be mad about…just let them,” tweeted DJ T.O.
She then wrote a public apology for playing the song and justified her song choice.
“I apologize for playing Cut Friends Instrumental at the game yesterday. It is never my intent to disrespect anyone or offend anyone when my job is to have fun and make sure other people have a good time,” the DJ tweeted. “I’m from the Lowcountry/C-Port area so I’ve been playing it for years, even at other games, but I shouldn’t have played it at yesterday’s game. I play it on every radio station I’ve ever done from NC, GA, & SC & grew up on Camoflauge so it’s never played with ill intent or as a joke. I can’t control how anyone takes it but I can’t take responsibility & apologize.”
South Carolina Athletics addressed the situation by formally apologizing to Johnson and announcing DJ T.O.’s suspension for South Carolina’s next game against Auburn on Feb. 2.
“We are addressing Friday night’s inappropriate in-game song selection and subsequent Instagram post by the DJ who is hired to work our women’s basketball games,” the statement read. “Her actions were understandably upsetting to Flau’Jae Johnson and her family and disrespectful to the LSU program and fans. Conference rivalries and passionate fan bases should only serve to enhance sports, not be used to target individual players personally. We regret that it came to that in our venue after a game that saw both teams capture the level of national attention that women’s basketball has earned, and we apologize to Flau’Jae, her family and LSU.”
“As a result of her actions, DJ T.O. will be suspended for the next women’s basketball home game, and we will meet with her to provide further education on our expectations of her in the future,” it added.
Johnson is LSU’s leading scorer and averages 19.6 points per game. Friday’s game was LSU’s 17th consecutive loss to the Gamecocks. Their last victory was in 2012.