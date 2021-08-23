The American Nurses Foundation grant of $339,000 awarded to Southern University and A&M College in April has significantly impacted its program. The HBCU’s School of Nursing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana currently has its largest class of Black male nurses in its history, WBRZ reported.

Student James Rodgers said joining the class of 33 is a tremendous honor.

“The diversity of males in healthcare is very important for us. So to be a part of something like this is legendary for us,” Rodgers told WBRZ.

Another student, John Babin, echoed those sentiments.

“Black men can do other things besides football and basketball, or being incarcerated in places like prison, so this is seen as an option that they can have,” he said.

According to HBCU Buzz, Adriane K. Griffen, Ph.D., the American Nurses Foundation’s interim executive director and vice president of programs, expressed, “I’m absolutely thrilled to see bright minds benefiting from the Foundation’s support of this program and excited about their future careers in nursing.”

Southern University proudly recognizes its largest class of Black Male Nurses in history, a notable achievement.

(Congratulations Kings! Thanks for taking care of us)#BlackMen #MaleNurse #Nurses #BlackInMedicine pic.twitter.com/VMoHN50K0S — Unapologetically Black, Positive & Unbothered (@KimWrites4U) September 29, 2024

The outlet reported that the dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University School of Nursing explained the overall goal to increase Black nurse enrollment.

“African American nurses account for 11% of the registered nurse workforce in the United States and even less than that are African American men. Southern University School of Nursing is the largest producer of African American nurses in the state of Louisiana, playing a critical role in addressing racial and gender disparities in nursing,” they said. “Through support from the American Nurses Foundation, we are closing the gap and increasing the diversity of the nursing workforce to improve health outcomes in vulnerable populations.”