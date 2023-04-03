Over the last decade, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has established himself as a leading figure in Afropop, Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, and other genres across the African Diaspora. Rather than adhering to a single style, he embraces Afro-Caribbean fusion.

“I’m happy to be one of the young guys who inculcate reggae music, dancehall music on top of the African sound, you know, and call it Afro dancehall and keep going and giving it to the world,” Stonebwoy said in an exclusive interview with Blavity.

In late 2024, the 36-year-old artist released his sixth studio album, Up & Runnin6, featuring notable tracks like “Shine,” “Memories,” “Jejereje,” and “Whine & Jiggle” with Jamaican dancehall artist Spice. The album explores themes of introspection, spirituality, romance, and empowerment.

“It’s a compliment. It’s always another version of me,” Stonebwoy said. “We just keep going up and we’re on the sixth. It’s always going to be a complement to my journey as a musician. There’s an originality that exists from the first track to the last.”

Beyond music, Stonebwoy is an advocate for Ghana’s development.

“We’re all humans, and humanity comes first,” he said. “There is a need for me to use my voice, platform, and resources to make it a better place for us all.”

His organization, The Livingstone Foundation, focuses on education access, healthcare for accident survivors, community advocacy, youth empowerment, and mental health awareness.

In support of his new album, Stonebwoy will embark on a North American tour starting Feb. 20 in Chicago and concluding March 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

“Going on tour gives you the opportunity to connect your music to a real audience,” he told Blavity. “Putting music on DSPs tries to connect you with the music, of course, but getting on tour actually connects you with the music online. They’re able to get a whole energy out of the situation, and that is what they remember.”

With years in the industry, Stonebwoy offers advice to emerging artists navigating today’s competitive landscape.

“For artists coming up, hone your craft. It’s not as difficult to create music with the emergence of apps,” he said. “Use all those avenues to showcase your talent, and I’m very sure you will get the recognition you need to begin the journey proper. Be prepared for the greater journey ahead. Apart from politics and what’s going on in the ecosystem, there’s a need for you to keep working hard. You have to keep yourself inspired. Sometimes, you’re only going to get that drive from yourself, but you have to keep going anyway.”