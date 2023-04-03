‘What do we call my success, plus going to college?’

Earlier this week, TikTok user @Drizzy Hendrix shamed the 21-year-old Emmy Award-winning actor for choosing college over being successful.

“College isn’t a flex, success is,” he said. “And college isn’t needed to be successful. College just pushes people into debt. Unless you’re becoming a doctor or something, a lot of people don’t even use their degrees.”

Reid seemingly had time and replied to the user: “What do we call my success, plus going to college?” Storm asked. “My success plus getting a degree, what are we gonna call that? Let me know.”

@stormreid Replying to @Drizzy Hendrix and i was in the School of Dramatic Arts soooooo im confused?! ♬ original sound – Storm Reid

She continued, “And you’re right, college isn’t for everybody, but it was for me. I wanted to go. I felt like I needed to go. And I was able to do that and work full-time. But I wanted to work, and I wanted to further my education, so I did that.”