Euphoria and The Last of Us star Storm Reid did not hesitate to clap back at a TikTok user who criticized her for choosing to attend college and further her education, all while continuing to succeed as an actor and proving that you can pursue dreams and academics.
Reid will soon become a graduate of the University of Southern California’s School of Dramatic Arts program. In January, she revealed that the main reason why she decided not to return for Season 3 of Euphoria was because she was completing her degree.
“I got stuff going on,” she told TMZ in January. “I’m about to get my degree and graduate from USC, producing [with her production company, A Seed & Wings]…so, you know, schedules can’t just align sometimes. It’s a scheduling thing.”
‘What do we call my success, plus going to college?’
Earlier this week, TikTok user @Drizzy Hendrix shamed the 21-year-old Emmy Award-winning actor for choosing college over being successful.
“College isn’t a flex, success is,” he said. “And college isn’t needed to be successful. College just pushes people into debt. Unless you’re becoming a doctor or something, a lot of people don’t even use their degrees.”
Reid seemingly had time and replied to the user: “What do we call my success, plus going to college?” Storm asked. “My success plus getting a degree, what are we gonna call that? Let me know.”
@stormreid
Replying to @Drizzy Hendrix and i was in the School of Dramatic Arts soooooo im confused?!
She continued, “And you’re right, college isn’t for everybody, but it was for me. I wanted to go. I felt like I needed to go. And I was able to do that and work full-time. But I wanted to work, and I wanted to further my education, so I did that.”
USC’s admission rate has dropped since Reid’s acceptance
Reid will graduate on May 16 and shared that the admission rate was around 12% when she was accepted to USC. However, she noted the acceptance rate has since dropped to 8%, highlighting the increasing challenges of gaining entry to the prestigious university.
“I’m all for people having their own opinions,” Storm said in the clip. “But let’s be real. Let’s tap into reality. I did that. And I also got an Emmy while doing it…in college…20 years old…junior in college.”
“So, babe, again, back to my first question: What do we call being in college — about to graduate actually in three weeks, May 16, mark your calendars — what do we call graduation and being successful? What do we call it? I would love to know.” she said.
TikTok users react to the critic’s remarks
Fans praised Reid for her accomplishments and the effortless clapback to the user’s remarks.
“We call that A SUCCESSFUL BLACK QUEEN. THANK YAAA,” one user said.
“Degree and EMMY sitting side by side is a flex!!!!!” another wrote.
“Being educated will never not be a flex,” a third user said.
“We call it being THAT GIRL!!” another commenter said.
“Why do people get so maaaaaaaad about college??!? 😩😂🤣😂😂” one user questioned.