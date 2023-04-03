A student at the University of Pittsburgh was reported missing while vacationing with friends in the Dominican Republic. Authorities believe she has died by accidental drowning but her family is calling to explore all potential causes of her disappearance, including kidnapping.
Sudiksha Konanki was a 20-year-old pre-med student, an Indian citizen and a legal permanent resident of the United States. She traveled with five other female students to Punta Cana. The group was staying at Riu Republic Resort, according to The New York Post.
On March 5, the group went for a walk on the beach and most went back to the hotel during the night. Konanki and another person stayed at the beach. They went for a swim and she was caught by a big wave, according to local law enforcement. Konanki was seen for the last time on beach camera footage around 4:15 a.m. on March 6, according to ABC News.
View this post on Instagram
Local authorities suggested she died by accidental drowning. However, her family filed a criminal complaint calling to investigate other potential reasons for her disappearance.
According to the New York Post, the complaint called local authorities to “take immediate steps to investigate not only the possibility of an accidental drowning, but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play.”
“Her belongings, including personal items like her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, which is unusual because she always carried her phone with her,” the complaint continued.
The Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic, as well as the FBI, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations and the University of Pittsburgh police are assisting Dominican police in the investigation.