Sudiksha Konanki was a 20-year-old pre-med student, an Indian citizen and a legal permanent resident of the United States. She traveled with five other female students to Punta Cana. The group was staying at Riu Republic Resort, according to The New York Post.

On March 5, the group went for a walk on the beach and most went back to the hotel during the night. Konanki and another person stayed at the beach. They went for a swim and she was caught by a big wave, according to local law enforcement. Konanki was seen for the last time on beach camera footage around 4:15 a.m. on March 6, according to ABC News.