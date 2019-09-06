U.S. taxpayers may be eligible to get a stimulus check at the end of January if they didn’t claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. According to the IRS, many people didn’t claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, which is a refundable credit for people who didn’t get one or more stimulus payments. Those people are now eligible to get a $1,400 payment, USA Today reported.
Taxpayers can check their 2021 tax return to see how they filled out the form. While some people left the Recovery Rebate Credit field blank, others filled it out as $0. People who are eligible to receive the payment are not required to take any action to get their checks. The IRS will automatically send letters to eligible taxpayers, letting them know that they qualify. Eligible taxpayers will then get their payments by direct deposit or a paper check.
For people who still need to file their 2021 return, the deadline is April 15, 2025. Taxpayers must fill out their return to get the tax rebate.
“The IRS continues to work hard to make improvements and help taxpayers. These payments are an example of our commitment to go the extra mile for taxpayers,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a December 2024 statement. “Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible.”
He added, “To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it.”
While the maximum payment is $1,400 per individual taxpayer, the amount for each person will depend on “several factors,” the IRS stated. The agency expects to give out a total of about $2.4 billion to over a million Americans, Newsweek reported.