For people who still need to file their 2021 return, the deadline is April 15, 2025. Taxpayers must fill out their return to get the tax rebate.

“The IRS continues to work hard to make improvements and help taxpayers. These payments are an example of our commitment to go the extra mile for taxpayers,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a December 2024 statement. “Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible.”