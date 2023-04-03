The BBC reported that this is the first time since 1996 that the union has not endorsed a U.S. presidential candidate.

With about 1.3 million members across the United States and Canada, the organization stated that both Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump have shown “few commitments on top Teamsters issues” that matter most, per the BBC.

Despite offering “no definitive support” for either candidate, two recent polls show modest support for Trump. Both parties need the union’s support in key battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.