“He had a good sense of humor and a great wit about him,” the father, Nnamdi Ohaeri Sr., told KTLA in remembrance of his son. “We came home, they showered, we were watching the Grammys, he was excited that Kendrick Lamar was sweeping all the categories.”

Deuce was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his room. As KTLA reported, the boy was later pronounced dead and, at the time, it appeared he had taken his own life.”

His parents started investigating what could have led to his death as it did not make sense to them because he “was always looking toward the future and excited about everything that lay ahead.”

After asking questions, they found out that he learned of a social media game.

“I heard something where this young person tried to make themselves pass out and I guess they came back from it,” his father said.