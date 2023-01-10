When you think of St. Croix, the first image that likely comes to mind is a picturesque beachfront town. At the heart of the island sits The Buccaneer, a beach and golf resort that has been owned and operated by the Armstrong family for three generations. Many of the resort’s employees are locals who have been with The Buccaneer for decades—one for nearly 40 years. In 2026, the 340-acre property will mark its 80th anniversary.

One staff member who has become like family is Joel Shoy, an evening shift duty manager at The Buccaneer Hotel. Shoy joined the team in 2014, starting at the concierge desk and eventually taking on various roles within the front office. His knowledge of the resort runs deep.

A legacy rooted in St. Croix through the Armstrong family’s history

The Buccaneer has long been a fixture on St. Croix’s eastern end, offering views of the island’s natural landscapes and a connection to its history. Just a short drive from the historic town of Christiansted, the property has maintained its presence while the island around it has grown and changed.

Throughout the years, The Buccaneer has seen visits from well-known figures in entertainment, politics, and sports, including Michael Jackson, President Joe Biden, and Arthur Ashe. While these moments add to its story, the resort’s focus remains grounded in the people who live and work on the island.

Photo: Courtesy Photo

Nadia Bougouneau, Director of Front Office for nearly 20 years, shared that The Buccaneer is currently undergoing renovations designed to preserve its traditional Caribbean style while incorporating modern updates.

For Shoy, the connection between his work and his personal passion for wellness has become a defining part of his time at The Buccaneer. Initially considering leaving to focus on fitness, he found a way to merge both paths with the support of owner Elizabeth Armstrong. Today, Shoy offers guided hiking tours, wellness coaching, and personal training to guests alongside his role at the resort.

“Guests are able to choose what excursions they want to do, and from that list, I’m available for guided hikes,” he told Blavity. “I suggest specific hikes tailored to their fitness level, interests, and any health considerations.”

The community-driven atmosphere of St. Croix continues to inspire Shoy in both his work and personal pursuits. “St. Croix is a community-based atmosphere,” he said. “That energy becomes contagious. I wouldn’t say I’m well-known, but through my work and social media, people associate my name with wellness on the island.”

How local roots and generations of employees keep The Buccaneer thriving

The Armstrong family’s approach to staff development is reflected in the many employees who have built lasting careers at The Buccaneer. Armstrong has helped team members grow by supporting professional development opportunities, such as culinary school and cross-department training. She credits the resort’s longevity to the dedication of its staff.

Photo: Courtesy Photo

Armstrong herself is deeply involved in the day-to-day, alongside her husband and daughter, Charlotte, who manages boutique purchasing and marketing. From hiring decisions to weekly guest events like cocktail receptions and walking tours, Armstrong remains hands-on in continuing the family legacy.

The guest experience is built around fostering connections to the island—whether through local activities, outdoor recreation, or family-friendly programs like the Young Buccaneers kids’ camp for ages 4 to 12.

Beyond its role as a place to stay, The Buccaneer has also become a setting for island events, including the annual St. Croix Coral Reef Swim Race and the USVI Cup 1 & 2 tennis tournaments. These events not only attract visitors from around the world but also support the growth of sports in the U.S. Virgin Islands.