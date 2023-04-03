Georgia resident Khari Arnold turned to literature to bond with his daughter, taking her on regular reading trips at their local library. What began as his personal love for books has since grown into a new organization Arnold launched — and other fathers in the community are joining the movement.
Arnold developed a passion for reading thanks to his mother and grandmother — the latter a librarian who was the first person to ever read to him, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. After being exposed to books at a young age, Arnold now wants to maintain that tradition with his 2-year-old daughter.
When she was only 4 months old, the father-daughter duo made their first trip to Wolf Creek Library, the same library Arnold attended as a child, just a short distance from his childhood home. The time shared was a life-changing experience for him, and he wanted other fathers in Atlanta to join the initiative that helps men on their fatherhood journeys. Arnold launched The Library Dads in summer 2024, according to the initiative’s website.
“I’ve had a dad tell me that before he found our group, he was at home dang near depressed. He’s been to every library link-up we’ve had since,” Arnold told Fox 5 Atlanta.
Bonding, Books and Brotherhood
Arnold started The Library Dads by contacting friends from his former high school and Howard University for support. In less than a year, the program expanded to a second library in northwest Atlanta, with its latest event being held on April 5. The organization focuses on three pillars at its events: Bonding, Books and Brotherhood.
First is bonding time, during which fathers spend a half hour connecting with their children through play. Second, dads and kids explore books together through story time in the children’s library. Arnold encourages fathers to replicate bonding through books with their children at home, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.
“I think you start with the understanding you’re able to bond with your child by participating in this every day,” Arnold said, per the outlet. “You’re gonna wanna do it.”
‘You can’t go through this journey alone
Third is establishing brotherhood outside the library, providing local fathers a positive outlet as they navigate fatherhood together.
“You can’t go through this journey alone,” Arnold said. “One of our favorite sayings is ‘it’s one thing to have men in your circle. It’s another to have men in your corner.’ We’re increasing the joy on the fatherhood journey while increasing the literacy of our children at the same time.”
Arnold’s adding a new twist to the next meeting on April 26: moms, including his wife, are invited to watch the fathers and their children bonding through literature.
For those interested in attending, you can follow The Library Dads on Eventbrite for more information.