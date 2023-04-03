Arnold developed a passion for reading thanks to his mother and grandmother — the latter a librarian who was the first person to ever read to him, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. After being exposed to books at a young age, Arnold now wants to maintain that tradition with his 2-year-old daughter.

When she was only 4 months old, the father-daughter duo made their first trip to Wolf Creek Library, the same library Arnold attended as a child, just a short distance from his childhood home. The time shared was a life-changing experience for him, and he wanted other fathers in Atlanta to join the initiative that helps men on their fatherhood journeys. Arnold launched The Library Dads in summer 2024, according to the initiative’s website.

“I’ve had a dad tell me that before he found our group, he was at home dang near depressed. He’s been to every library link-up we’ve had since,” Arnold told Fox 5 Atlanta.