Former President Donald Trump was shot at just days before receiving the Republican presidential nomination at this week’s Republican National Convention. In the midst of these occurrences, rapper 50 Cent has found himself connected to the events of the past few days.
50 goes viral for Trump ‘Many Men’ meme
Soon after news broke of Trump surviving Saturday’s assassination attempt, 50 Cent’s 2003 song “Many Men (Wish Death)” started trending on social media. Both Trump supporters and people mocking the former president commented on Trump adopting the song — which focuses on 50 surviving multiple gunshot wounds after a 2000 shooting — as his own anthem. Never one to pass up an opportunity to be part of the joke, 50 Cent soon performed the song in front of a backdrop of his Get Rich or Die Tryin album cover with Trump’s face superimposed on 50’s body.
50 Cent really performed "Many Men" with Trump in the background 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nr6M7Ll8q8
— WhatsOnRap (@WhatsOnRap__) July 14, 2024
Denying rumors of RNC appearance
By Monday, the jokes that Trump should walk out to the song when he appeared at the Republican National Convention had turned into a rumor that 50 himself would be making an appearance at the GOP event, a prospect which excited conservatives online while drawing criticism from a number of 50’s Black fans.
50 Cent is currently scheduled to perform at the GOP convention this week, CNN reports, according to news anchor Victor Blackwell.
50’s hit song “Many Men” trended on social media over the weekend following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/O4ValtQpP6
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 15, 2024
50’s people responded yesterday to TMZ, telling them that the rapper would not be appearing at the RNC, though it was unclear whether or not he had ever been attached to the event.
A rep for 50 Cent tells TMZ he won't be attending or performing in support of Trump at the RNChttps://t.co/ZsTiaPV54I
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2024
GOP making a play for Black voters
Despite 50 Cent’s denial, GOP Chairman Michael Whatley hinted that 50 might still appear at the convention this week, saying, “I’m so excited that he’s coming here to this convention,” but then denying that he was actually making an announcement about an appearance by 50 Cent.
🚨RNC @chairmanwhatley reveals rapper 50 Cent will be in attendance at Milwaukee RNC pic.twitter.com/S0dcYZ63uM
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024
If 50 does end up at the RNC, it won’t be the first time he’s been linked to the Republican Party; he was criticized earlier this year for his photo op with Rep. Lauren Boebert, a controversial politician, as part of his visit to Capitol Hill. An appearance at the RNC would be part of a larger effort by Republicans at Black outreach, following politicians like Sen. Tim Scott and celebrities like Amber Rose, who have already spoken at the event. These efforts have been mocked online as failing attempts to pander to Black audiences.
We will see whether or not 50 Cent ends up being a guest at this year’s Republican Convention. If he does, the rapper who likes to roast others online will no doubt be hit with a new round of mockery.