Despite 50 Cent’s denial, GOP Chairman Michael Whatley hinted that 50 might still appear at the convention this week, saying, “I’m so excited that he’s coming here to this convention,” but then denying that he was actually making an announcement about an appearance by 50 Cent.

🚨RNC @chairmanwhatley reveals rapper 50 Cent will be in attendance at Milwaukee RNC pic.twitter.com/S0dcYZ63uM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024

If 50 does end up at the RNC, it won’t be the first time he’s been linked to the Republican Party; he was criticized earlier this year for his photo op with Rep. Lauren Boebert, a controversial politician, as part of his visit to Capitol Hill. An appearance at the RNC would be part of a larger effort by Republicans at Black outreach, following politicians like Sen. Tim Scott and celebrities like Amber Rose, who have already spoken at the event. These efforts have been mocked online as failing attempts to pander to Black audiences.

We will see whether or not 50 Cent ends up being a guest at this year’s Republican Convention. If he does, the rapper who likes to roast others online will no doubt be hit with a new round of mockery.