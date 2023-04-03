Following the success of his first two albums in his After Hours trilogy — 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM — The Weeknd, is gearing up for his next studio album.
According to Variety, the title of his next installment in the After Hours trilogy is Hurry Up Tomorrow. At the moment, there is no set release date for the project.
“Yesterday was fourteen years ago … We held our breath, falling into a shimmering sea in the after hours of the night,” one of his Instagram posts read.
He continued, “Attempted to cleanse the wounds with melodies and lights, a bulletproof bandage to shield what lies beneath. In a place where the seasons never changed, where time ceased to exist. But therein lays the problem. Today has felt like an endless spin, I keep distorting the truth, immune to the dizziness, numb to the nausea. What lies beneath — screams in silence.”
The video continues with a myriad of references to his older songs: “I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am.”
According to a Pitchfork, the album depicts “the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.”
In July, he teased that “there are three chapters in this tale” in a trailer posted to Instagram.
In August, The Weeknd posted a three-minute CGI teaser, which featured a digitally animated toddler crawling through a decrepit mansion.
On Sept. 7, The Weeknd will perform a special concert at Estádio Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil. According to Billboard, 10% of the proceeds from merch sales will benefit the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation, which “supports communities affected by natural disasters and economic hardship in southern Brazil.”
The Weeknd will also open the Halloween Horror Nights experience at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. “The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy” will open on Sept. 5 before wrapping up on Nov. 3.