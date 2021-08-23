Three Howard University journalists have been selected to report on this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Skyler Winston, Trinity Kinslow and Trinity Webster-Bass contribute to The Hilltop, the nation’s only daily newspaper at an HBCU, and the Howard University News Service.

HUNS reported that the senior student journalists are eager to cover the historic event where Howard alumna and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive the party’s presidential nomination, particularly regarding the African American community and young people.

The trio are well prepared to report on the convention, according to HUNS. Winston, the news and politics editor at The Hilltop, is completing a summer internship with KTVU Fox 2 in the Bay Area. Kinslow recently completed a summer internship at Howard University’s Center for Journalism & Democracy. Webster-Bass is completing a summer internship with The Washington Post, where she produces episodes for the Post Reports podcast.

Howard University Media, Journalism, Film & Communication Department Chair Ingrid Sturgis explained how students gain valuable experience through election coverage.

“As a professional journalism program, we have covered national, regional, and local elections every election cycle,” Sturgis told HUNS. “This year, we are among other university journalism programs that are doing the same thing. Students learn about the civic process, learn how to cover important issues on deadline, and gain confidence in reporting and writing alongside other professional journalists.”