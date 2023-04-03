Two celebrities were included in the top 10 among the most popular creators this year. Sofia Richie Grainge shared the viral behind-the-scenes of her wedding and helped popularize the revival of 90s minimalist fashion, now dubbed “quiet luxury.” LSU basketball star Angel Reese’s fame skyrocketed after winning the NCAA championship in April. Since then, she has become one of the college athletes with the highest NIL valuations and has grown a dedicated fan base.

Keith Lee took the number one spot in the U.S. for most popular creator. He has grown his following in Las Vegas to over 15 million by highlighting small-owned and family restaurants. Lee shared food reviews, cooking content and collaborations with other creators such as Mr. Beast.