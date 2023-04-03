TikTok unveiled its list of top trends, songs and content creators for 2023. The social media platform saw the rise in popularity of girl dinner, featured aesthetically pleasing videos inspired by Wes Anderson and helped users decipher red, green and beige flags. Creators were behind some of this year’s biggest trends — whether through inspirational content, food reviews or comedy.
Two celebrities were included in the top 10 among the most popular creators this year. Sofia Richie Grainge shared the viral behind-the-scenes of her wedding and helped popularize the revival of 90s minimalist fashion, now dubbed “quiet luxury.” LSU basketball star Angel Reese’s fame skyrocketed after winning the NCAA championship in April. Since then, she has become one of the college athletes with the highest NIL valuations and has grown a dedicated fan base.
Keith Lee took the number one spot in the U.S. for most popular creator. He has grown his following in Las Vegas to over 15 million by highlighting small-owned and family restaurants. Lee shared food reviews, cooking content and collaborations with other creators such as Mr. Beast.
@keith_lee125
The Puddery taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic
Kelon Campbell also made a list for his comedic chops and characters Terri Joe, Jeorgia Peach and Amethyst Jade. He gained in popularity mainly through his nightly use of TikTok LIVE.
@_itzpsyiconic_
Send help IMMEDIATELY. #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral
Monet McMichael was also one of the most popular creators on the app this year, with inspirational content surrounding fashion and beauty.
@monetmcmichael
spend the day with me prepping for friendsgiving, upgrading the house, and sneak PEAAAKS 👀👀💕💕 #dayinmylife
