According to People, Holmes, 46, candidly discussed the incident on Monday’s episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, revealing that they were on a flight to Los Angeles when the woman accused him of stealing the mobile device. The former GMA host said she approached him as he exited the first-class bathroom and began questioning him about it.

“She steps toward me and gestures — almost like she’s about to frisk me — and says, ‘Oh, you don’t have it,’” Holmes recounted before continuing: “[She] flat out accuses me of taking her phone.”

Holmes was surprised by the woman’s accusation and asked why she had suspected him of taking her phone.