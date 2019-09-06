Vaz was also determined to open more opportunities for Black actors. As a result, she founded the NAACP Image Awards. The awards, which honor people of color, held its first ceremony on Aug. 13, 1967.

In 2021, Vaz received the Image Awards’ Founders Award. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown introduced the Founder Award and described Vaz as “a true Black innovator.”

“At a time when there were severely limited roles available to Black talent in Hollywood, a determined actress saw an opportunity to showcase our work and change the perception of African Americans in the entertainment industry,” Brown said, per Deadline. “That’s when the NAACP Image Awards was born. .. It gave us a platform to see each other the way we see ourselves.”

Vaz proudly spoke about Hollywood’s progress when the Las Vegas City Council honored the Black Stuntmen’s Association in 2006.

“Before they formed this great stuntmen association, I did a lot of the work. … And we had very little pay for it. But today we’re doing much better,” Vaz said at the event, per Deadline.