Travis Scott is back with his first solo release since 2023, dropping his highly anticipated single, “4×4,” on Friday.

According to Complex, fans got a sneak peek at the new track earlier this month when Scott performed it during the College Football Playoff National Championship Halftime Show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 4. The performance generated significant buzz around the single, leaving fans eager for its official release.

Travis Scott’s “4×4” Supports Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

“4×4” is more than just a new track—it’s part of a philanthropic effort. Scott confirmed the song’s inclusion in an initiative to support Los Angeles wildfire relief. Along with the single, Scott released a limited-edition merchandise collection featuring a short-sleeve tee and a cut-and-sew zip-up hoodie adorned with eagle graphics and the Los Angeles Fire Department abbreviation. Proceeds from the merchandise and physical copy sales will benefit Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund.

Is a New Travis Scott Album Coming After “4×4”?

“4×4” marks Scott’s first solo song since his 2023 album, Utopia. While there’s no official word on a full-length project, Scott hinted at new music on the horizon. In a 2024 interview with Cultured magazine, he revealed that he was in “album mode” and teased a “new chapter” for fans. During his promotion of his Coachella 2025 headlining performance, he reiterated that fans can look forward to fresh content soon.

Fan Reactions to “4×4” and Travis Scott’s Recent Controversies

Though some social media clips show the rapper destroying DJ equipment during a fashion week after-party, the conversation largely focuses on the music. Fans seem to be thoroughly enjoying “4×4,” embracing it as the next exciting phase in Travis Scott’s career.

This New Travis Scott song… pic.twitter.com/h01EQa7lxR — Ripley ∞🎈 (@TimelessMelon) January 24, 2025