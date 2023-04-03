The House of Representatives is expected to pass President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” on Thursday. The bill is currently being voted on and would be passed to Trump for final signing. The news comes as Republicans have rallied behind the bill after several expressed their initial opposition to some of the items included in the bill.

What is included in the bill?

The bill is mainly an extension of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. It includes significant cuts to Medicaid, an increase in state and local tax deduction, cuts made to food benefits, as well as clean energy tax cuts.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the bill may add $3.3 trillion to federal deficits over the next 10 years as well as cut health coverage for millions of people, according to BBC. The White House has refuted this forecast.

Prior to the bill passing the Senate, changes included additional cuts to Medicaid, a higher increase in the debt limit and changes to green energy policies, as well as the state and local tax deduction.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the changes in the Senate “went a little further than many of us would’ve preferred,” according to CBS News.

Some changes also included removing provisions such as the sale of public lands in nearly a dozen states and a 10-year moratorium on states regulating artificial intelligence.

Republicans initially pushed back before aligning in favor of the bill

The bill was discussed during an overnight session held on Wednesday into the morning on Thursday. The House imposed a deadline on Friday to approve the final version.

“We’ll have the votes,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said. “We’ll land this plane before July 4th.”

Trump expressed his frustration towards Republicans who didn’t immediately back the bill.

“What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!” he wrote on Truth Social last night.

About a dozen Republicans who opposed the bill finally decided to back it. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania was the only Republican who stood against it. The House eventually voted 219-213 to advance the bill. The final vote has yet to be brought forward.

Democrats are slowing down the process in order for Americans to weigh in

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries addressed the House for over six hours. He called out the bill for the negative impact he said it would have on Americans.

“I rise today in strong opposition to Donald Trump’s one, big ugly bill,” he said. “This disgusting, abomination, the GOP tax scam, that guts Medicaid, rips food from the mouths of children, seniors and veterans, and rewards billionaires with massive tax breaks. Every single Democrat stands in strong opposition to this bill because we’re standing up for the American people.”

Rep. Jason Crow said Democrats are attempting to delay efforts to pass the bill in order for Americans to weigh in on the issue.

“The reason why slowing it down is really important is because House Republicans, congressional Republicans, really, you can include the Senate in that, haven’t given Americans the opportunity to weigh in,” he said, according to CNN. “They’ve stopped holding town halls, largely. They’re not responding to people’s calls. They’re jamming this through in the middle of the night, literally. They’re bypassing committee process. They have short circuited all the things that are built into a process like this to hear from people, to hear from constituents.”

State of the People sounds the alarm over bill

Advocacy group State of the People is sounding the alarm over the proposed legislation, calling it a “billion-dollar hustle” that threatens to gut essential programs. According to their press release, the bill would slash $300 billion from nutrition assistance, potentially cutting off food access for millions of families, while also proposing nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts that critics say could lead to hospital closures and a loss of coverage for 13 million Americans.

The group is urging citizens to take action before the House vote, pointing to reported concerns from 20 to 30 moderate Republicans who may be on the fence. “They want us broke, sick, and hungry,” the organization stated, warning that the bill represents a major transfer of wealth from working families to billionaires. They are calling for constituents to contact their representatives and join their livestreamed resistance via social media.

How to mobilize

The Senate may have pushed it through, but the fight over Trump’s so-called “Big Bad Billion-Dollar Hustle” is far from over. With the House expected to vote as soon as today, advocates are calling on folks nationwide to raise their voices and protect their communities. The bill, officially H.R. 1, could strip vital resources from millions of working families while boosting billionaires, and there’s still time to stop it.

If you’re ready to push back, here’s exactly how to do it:

1. Watch The Movement In Real Time

State of the People is livestreaming updates and strategy sessions to break down what’s in the bill and how it affects you. Tune in now on YouTube at @stateoftheppl25 for real-time coverage.

2. Call Your Representative

Your voice matters — and your member of Congress needs to hear it. Use this sample script to call now:

“Hi, I’m [Your Name] and I am a constituent from [Your City/State]. I’m calling about the upcoming vote on H.R. 1. I’m deeply concerned about how this legislation would affect [insert personal concern — healthcare, education, food access, etc.] in my community. I urge [Representative’s Name] to vote NO on H.R. 1. This bill would devastate working families while giving tax breaks to billionaires. Thank you for your time. Please let me know [Representative’s Name]’s position on this critical issue.”

Not sure who your representative is? Find them here.

3. Spread The Word

Forward this information to your friends, family and group chats. The more people who call, the more pressure lawmakers feel.

Stay informed by following @stateoftheppl across all platforms. They’re dropping live updates, organizing tools and ways to plug in.