TMZ reported that a screenshot from an insider familiar with the situation has circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter. The screenshot suggests a meeting was held between Drake, Lamar and UMG to settle the rap feud and move on with their lives and careers.

“UMG also had a Zoom meeting with all of the parties involved, and they want Kendrick, either directly or said through pgLang, to post a statement clarifying that Drake isn’t a pedophile if Kendrick agrees to end the beef,” the source claimed.

https://twitter.com/oralcn/status/1787946145957752891

The screenshot also argued that Drake was losing the rap battle and that the allegations against him had cost UMG, Nike and other popular brands “a lot of money.”