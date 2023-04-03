The agent, 44-year-old David Maland, died during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont, around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security and a news release from the Vermont State Police.

“A Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty,” acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman said in a statement.

He continued, “Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues.