The FBI is investigating after a U.S. Border Patrol agent and another person were shot and killed Monday afternoon in Coventry, Vermont, just south of the Canadian border, according to federal officials.
The agent, 44-year-old David Maland, died during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont, around 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security and a news release from the Vermont State Police.
“A Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty,” acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman said in a statement.
He continued, “Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues.
One suspect in the shooting is in custody
Maland was assigned to cover parts of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire. The shootout left him and one suspect dead, while a second suspect was injured, according to USA Today and a statement from the FBI.
The third person injured was also taken into custody by police, WPTZ reported.
Vermont State Police assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation following the incident, and the federal agency is leading the probe, according to the VSP news release.
Vermont politicians speak out
Vermont Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint released a joint statement following the agent’s death in Monday’s shooting, per WPTZ:
“Vermont and the U.S. Border Patrol experienced a tragic loss when a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Swanton Sector was shot and killed near Coventry, Vermont. Our deepest condolences go out to the agent’s family, and to the Border Patrol. We will continue to monitor this situation with federal and state authorities and are appreciative of the first responders and emergency medical service providers who responded to the scene.
“Border Patrol agents do important work protecting our borders. They deserve our full support in terms of staffing, pay and working conditions. We look forward to working with the agency to make sure that they have all the resources they need to do the enormously important work that is their responsibility. Together, we must do everything possible to prevent future tragedies like what happened today.”