Donald Trump has revealed that his administration is focused on taking away citizenship from some naturalized citizens. The Trump administration published a memo on June 11, stating that it’s “prioritizing denaturalization.”

What does the DOJ’s memo say about taking away naturalization?

The memo from the Department of Justice states that naturalized citizens may lose their status if they’re “in the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses … [and] naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the US.”

“The Civil Division shall prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence,” Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate wrote in the memo, per NPR.

People who face civil proceedings in cases of denaturalization are not entitled to an attorney, the DOJ states.

How often has denaturalization been applied throughout history?

Denaturalization, which was used often in the 1940s, continued to expand under the Obama administration. Trump is now determined to apply denaturalization as he continues his effort to tighten immigration laws. Trump, who built his campaign on the promise of securing the borders, is also aiming to end birthright citizenship and cut refugee programs.

Data from 2023 shows that about 25 million current U.S. citizens were born in a different country.