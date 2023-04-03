Wright said the incident caused his daughter distress as she attended the game. He noted that it isn’t the first time something like this has happened at the school. Though he’s upset about the students wearing blackface, Wright said the adults who failed to intervene are ultimately responsible.

“You could have tapped these young men on the shoulder, whispered in their ear and let these young men know the significance of this,” Wright told KUTV. “We all make mistakes, but in this age of social media and always being connected, there’s just no way people didn’t know. I’m a firm believer that ignorance is not an excuse.”

KUTV also said that a parent told them that “the students were even awarded a prize for best school spirit, and took a photo with the cheerleaders.”

The Washington County School District has since apologized for the incident, according to ABC 4.