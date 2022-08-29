Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, her husband of 20 years, are adding another business under the belt as they celebrate their new enterprise, JVL Media, a book publishing company.
Giving a platform to marginalized groups is the couple’s mission, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They have chosen to work with esteemed publisher, author and editor Lavaille Lavette. Readers will be offered non-fiction and fiction books. First up? Had to Lose to Win: The Tiki Davis Story by serial entrepreneur and life coach Tiki Davis. Next will be The Inclusion Leader Genius by Dr. Johné Battle.
“This endeavor embodies our collective aspiration — to champion and elevate voices that resonate with authenticity and are often overlooked,” the Oscar winner said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our mission is to interlace a rich mosaic of both fiction and non-fiction that not only stirs the imagination but also venerates the enduring heritage of storytellers from diverse walks of life.”
As Blavity reported, Davis and Tennon previously launched their JuVee productions banner, which released The Woman King — inspired by the West African female warriors of the Dahomey tribe, along with ABC’s hit show How to Get Away With Murder.
Tennon believes JVL Media will act as a beacon of light for the book publishing industry.
“We’re nurturing a literary culture that echoes the soul of our society and propels us into the future with stories that matter,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
Additional titles from JVL Media include Black States of America, a sci-fi epic by D. E. Rogers that “reimagines the lives of black Americans had Abraham Lincoln lived.”
“JVL Media stands as a beacon for inclusive and nuanced storytelling,” Lavette told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are wholeheartedly devoted to fostering joy, inspiring wonder and unlocking the limitless power of literature to unite us all.”