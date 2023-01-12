Thuso Mbedu is set to star alongside Emilia Jones in HBO’s upcoming untitled series headlined by Mark Ruffalo.

Deadline reports that The Woman King and The Underground Railroad star and Jones will join the cast of the currently Untitled Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project, with Ruffalo set as the lead. Tom Pelphrey has also been attached to star.

The series follows an FBI task force situated near Philadelphia who cracks down on crimes in the area, including “a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.”

Mbedu will play Aleah, a Sergeant Detective who is recruited to the task force. Jones will play Maeve, the niece of Pelphrey’s sanitation worker character Robbie, who takes care of Robbie’s children.

Ingelsby will wirte and executive produce; Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield will also executive produce as well as direct. Ruffalo executive produces along with wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal and David Crockett. Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches co-executive produces with Nicole Jordan-Webber.