2024 is expected to break records for the travel and tourism industry. The future of the $11 billion industry could be rooted in sustainability.

Before you book your next trip, here are a few ways to be a conscious traveler and prioritize sustainability even on vacation:

Look into alternative forms of transportation

It makes sense to want to hit the road for exploration once you’ve touched down in your destination, but the costs can outweigh the benefits.

Within the tourism industry, transport accounts for nearly half of carbon emissions. According to the International Energy Agency, aviation alone accounts for 2% of global carbon dioxide emissions and is one of the most carbon-intensive activities an individual can partake in. Estimates reveal it could take up to a year for an acre of forestry to absorb the amount of carbon emitted from a one-way flight from New York to London.

When available, traveling by train can emit nearly 80% less carbon emissions than commuting by SUV per passenger per mile. Bicycling, tour buses, rideshare with “carpool” features and public transportation are other alternatives to renting/riding in a vehicle. Prioritizing hybrid or electric vehicles when cars are a necessity are other considerations in traveling sustainably.

Conserve energy when not in use

Hospitality is a major culprit for energy and water consumption in areas with struggling infrastructure. Reports show a single room can use up to 1,500 liters of water per room per day in hotels and resorts. To put general energy usage into perspective, the average American hotel spends about $2,200 per room every year on energy alone — the average single family home will spend $4,800 yearly on energy.

Energy can be conserved by turning off appliances like air conditioners when the room isn’t occupied. Avoid unnecessary use of cleaning appliances by opting out of daily cleaning services when not necessary.

Bring your own reusable, low-waste products

Reusable water bottles, cloth/tote bags, and travel-size containers are great investments for reducing plastic usage. Instead of stocking up on a whole new set of “travel-sized” toiletries, transferring contents into reusable containers saves money and prevents even more waste production.

Avoid to-go options

Reduce the use of disposable cutlery and containers by avoiding to-go options. Even choosing to grab a quick lunch or cup of coffee while seated at a restaurant can significantly reduce waste