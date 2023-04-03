According to a news release, WW International Inc. said the bankruptcy filing has support from its debt holders and expects to move through the process quickly. It aims to emerge within about 45 days while maintaining all business operations, including existing commitments to employees, vendors and creditors.

The company said that with an improved financial position, it will be well-equipped to carry out its transformation plan, which includes innovating the “digital and member experience.”

Additionally, its holistic care model— including its top-rated weight loss program, telehealth services and workshops — will remain fully operational during the reorganization.