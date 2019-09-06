Wendy Williams called into The View on Friday and opened up about her guardianship experience. The former talk show host voiced her frustration about the facility where she lives while also slamming her guardian Sabrina Morrissey, along with the judge who determined that she is “legally incapacitated.”

“I need a new guardian,” Williams told The View hosts, Variety reported.

Williams, who was transferred from an assisted living facility to a hospital on March 10, said she “was having a little agita.”

“And you know, to go to the hospital… look, where I live, at that memory unit on this floor, you know, I just needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctors. So that’s why I went to the hospital,” Williams, per Variety.

After leaving the assisted living facility, Williams enjoyed dinner, Deadline reported. According to Williams, the memory care unit initially told her that it was fine to go out for dinner, but then told her that she didn’t have permission. Williams was surrounded by paparazzi as she returned to the facility.

When was Wendy Williams diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia?

In 2024, Williams’ team said the former talk show host was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects her language and communication skills. They also revealed at that time that she was living with frontotemporal dementia, a condition affecting behavior and cognitive abilities. Two years before, Williams entered a court-appointed guardianship.

What did Wendy Williams say in her interview on ‘The View’?

Williams said she had “blood drawn” from her thyroid when she went to the hospital.

“It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it. How dare they say I have incapacitation? I do not,” she said on the phone call, according to Variety.

She also said she’s been living on a “locked” memory unit floor and she has not been “permitted to do anything but stay on this floor.”

“The memory unit floor, where the people are 90 and 80 and 70… why am I here?” she said. “You know what I’m saying? Where people don’t remember anything. So I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time. I never go out to eat. I stay in the bedroom.”

Williams defended herself after The View co-host Sunny Hostin read a statement from the lawyer representing Williams’ guardian. According to the statement, Williams’ guardianship was issued by a judge that declared her “legally incapacitated after a diagnosis of frontal temporal dementia.”

“You have not been kept from your family, and you are receiving excellent medical care,” the statement read.

Firing back at the statement, Williams replied, “I need them to get off my neck.”

“These two people don’t look like me, talk like me, act like me…you know, get off my neck! I can’t do it with these two people,” Williams added, per Deadline.

After she previously revealed that she is dealing with substance issues, Williams told The View that she is now making progress with the challenge and she only drank one time during her birthday.

What happened to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’?

The Wendy Williams Show, which began in 2008, ended in 2022. The show ended after Williams took a leave of absence in 2021 for medical reasons. The talk show host learned at that time that she has health issues related to lymphedema and Graves’ disease, Variety reported.