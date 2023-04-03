Adrián Simancas spoke to The Associated Press about the now-viral incident, stating he had feared the worst when it happened.

“I thought I was dead,” he told the outlet. “I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.”

Simanacas and his father, Dell, were kayaking on Saturday in Bahía El Águila near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan — the waterway in South America linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans — according to Britannica. Then, the humpback whale appeared.