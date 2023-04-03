A humpback whale swallowed a Chilean kayaker and later released him unharmed in a harrowing encounter captured on video by his father.
Adrián Simancas spoke to The Associated Press about the now-viral incident, stating he had feared the worst when it happened.
“I thought I was dead,” he told the outlet. “I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.”
Simanacas and his father, Dell, were kayaking on Saturday in Bahía El Águila near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan — the waterway in South America linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans — according to Britannica. Then, the humpback whale appeared.
Siminacas’ father, Dell, told him to ‘stay calm’ after the incident
The aquatic mammal briefly consumed Simanacas and his yellow kayak before spitting him out. His father, who was yards away, captured the chilling footage and told his son to remain calm through the ordeal.
“Stay calm, stay calm,” Dell told his son after the whale released him.
In an interview with CNN, Dell described when he spotted the whale but was relieved that his son was alive.
Whales swallowing humans are rare in Chile
“About three seconds later, I see him shoot to the surface and the pack raft appeared after him. Then, I see a fin or some part of the animal, that made me guess it was the whale. That’s when I began to calm down because I saw Adrián, and he was conscious; he was talking to me,” Dell told the outlet.
According to NBC News, the Southern Hemisphere weather is summer-like, but the region remains cool, with minimums dropping to 39 degrees Fahrenheit and highs not exceeding 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Whales attacking humans is considered extremely rare in Chilean waters, but the number of whales colliding with cargo ships has increased, per NBC News.