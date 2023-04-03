ABC News reported that Manhattan federal court Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Diddy’s trial for May 5 on Thursday, allowing both the prosecution and defense teams time to prepare their cases. However, the duration of the trial remains uncertain, as it is unclear whether additional charges will be added later.

Combs had already faced multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors argued that the 54-year-old used his business operations as an “enterprise” to engage “in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, and other crimes,” according to the indictment unsealed on Sept. 17.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that there is a possibility of a “superseding indictment,” which could extend the duration of the trial, per ABC News.