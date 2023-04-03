A trial date for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking case is scheduled to begin in next spring.
ABC News reported that Manhattan federal court Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Diddy’s trial for May 5 on Thursday, allowing both the prosecution and defense teams time to prepare their cases. However, the duration of the trial remains uncertain, as it is unclear whether additional charges will be added later.
Combs had already faced multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors argued that the 54-year-old used his business operations as an “enterprise” to engage “in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, and other crimes,” according to the indictment unsealed on Sept. 17.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that there is a possibility of a “superseding indictment,” which could extend the duration of the trial, per ABC News.
Combs’ family attended the court hearing in New York City to show their support for him
According to Fox News, Combs’ court hearing occurred at a lower Manhattan courthouse, where his mother, Janice Combs, and his children, twins Jessie & D’Lila, daughter Chance and sons Christian, Justin, and Quincy were also present to show their support of the Harlem native.
Combs was in good spirits as he conversed with his defense team and briefly turned around to engage with his family. He waved and blew kisses to his daughters, who returned the gesture. Judge Subramanian, who presides over the trial, thanked his loved ones for attending the hearing.
The Bad Boy Records founder has been held without bail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. While he previously requested a transfer, he is now expected to remain at the facility unless there is an issue with review of discovery, per Fox News.
Why is the defense team accusing prosecutors of leaking “damning evidence” to the media?
Johnson claimed that Combs’ defense lawyers submitted a letter on Wednesday, accusing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of leaking the video of the musician brutally punching and kicking former girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016, The Associated Press reported.
The disturbing video was initially aired on CNN in May, and defense lawyers are concerned that the footage “has led to damaging, highly prejudicial pretrial publicity that could taint the jury pool and deprive Mr. Combs of his right to a fair trial.” Johnson then challenged those claims.
She said they were “baseless and simply a means to try to exclude a damning piece of evidence” from the trial. “Not a single one of those alleged leaks are from members of the prosecution team,” Johnson said.
The prosecution plans to use the footage along with other evidence they have gathered over the past several months.
Multiple cell phones and devices were seized during the FBI raid at Combs’ homes and other locations
Blavity reported that Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in March as sex trafficking accusations emerged. The federal agents at these locations had searched for flash drives, laptops and other devices that could be used in their investigation against Combs, who was accused of drugging young women.
In connection with these raids, Johnson confirmed that 96 electronic devices were seized from the residences in Miami and Los Angeles, as well as from an unknown private airport in Florida. Additionally, four more devices were seized when Combs was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16.
Combs’ lawyers have petitioned for his bail release, a matter they are still pursuing ahead of the trial date next year.