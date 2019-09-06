There’s increasing speculation about the U.S.’s role in the Israel-Iran ordeal after Donald Trump’s “doomsday plane” is spotted at Joint Base Andrews military facility in D.C. The doomsday plane, also known as the E-4B, is a Boeing 747, is used by the military during times of emergency, Newsweek reported.

What does the arrival of the ‘doomsday plane’ signal about U.S.’s conflict with Iran?

When the E-4B arrived at Joint Base Andrews on last week, reports indicated that the U.S. may be preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities as the tension between the two countries continues to grow. Flight tracking data from last week showed that the plane took off from Barksdale Air Force Base near Bossier City, Louisiana and arrived at Joint Base Andrews.

While the speculations circulated last week, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson told Snopes that the plane’s flight was part of a “pre-scheduled mission” and it’s unrelated to the conflict in the Middle East.

According Snopes, the Air Force website states that the E-4B is supposed to be used as a command center for the President and other high-ranking officials during times of emergency.

What are the special features of the ‘doomsday plane’?

The E-4B can carry up to 112 people and it’s capable of traveling over 7,000 miles, the New York Post reported. The plane, equipped with retaliatory missiles, is designed to survive nuclear blasts and cyberattacks. It’s also built with the 67 satellite dishes and antennas, making it possible to communicate with anyone in the world.

The plane can can refuel in midair and it can stay in the air for a week without landing, The Post reported. Some of the features of the plane include a briefing room, a conference area and command center.