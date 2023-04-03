The SAVE Act could prevent millions from registering to vote

According to Campaign Legal Center, the legislation mandates all Americans to have proper documentation to prove their citizenship status through passports, birth certificates or updated voter registration information.

The bill could also affect certain groups, including those who do not have passports (140 million) and married women (69 million) who do not have a birth certificate that matches their legal last name, according to the Center for American Progress.

In recent years, there were additional options to ensure every American had a chance to vote in federal elections. Those alternatives included voting by mail and voter registration drives nationwide, as well as online voter registration, a process more than 42 states rely on, per CAP.

Under the SAVE Act, millions of Americans will not be able to vote if these options are eliminated. Driver’s licenses (including REAL IDs) as well as military IDs and tribal IDs will not be acceptable documentation to register to vote.