Jabrill Peppers, the veteran safety for the New England Patriots, has been arrested on several charges that include strangulation and drug possession, ESPN reported. Police said Peppers was arrested on Saturday after officers received a call from a person who reported a disturbance involving two people at a home. Officers then spoke to a woman at the house who raised allegations against Peppers.

The woman, according to police, said the NFL safety choked her “at least six times” before he took off her clothes and forced her outside. She also said he pushed her to the ground and slammed her head against a wall.

Jabril Peppers’ charges include:

ESPN said that he is charged with “assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.”