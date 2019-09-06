Jabrill Peppers, the veteran safety for the New England Patriots, has been arrested on several charges that include strangulation and drug possession, ESPN reported. Police said Peppers was arrested on Saturday after officers received a call from a person who reported a disturbance involving two people at a home. Officers then spoke to a woman at the house who raised allegations against Peppers.
The woman, according to police, said the NFL safety choked her “at least six times” before he took off her clothes and forced her outside. She also said he pushed her to the ground and slammed her head against a wall.
Jabril Peppers’ charges include:
ESPN said that he is charged with “assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.”
Peppers answered the door without his shirt when officers arrived and he was arrested without incident, police said.
“I know what is going on,” the 29-year-old football player told officers when they arrived at the home, according to police.
The police report adds that officers found a “clear bag containing white powder” at the home and the substance tested positive for cocaine.
The woman at the home had injuries on her face and knees, police said. She told officers she had been dating Peppers for three years “on and off.”
Peppers pleaded not guilty on Monday and posted a $2,500 bail. He is ordered to stay away from the woman.
Peppers’ attorney, Marc Brofsky, said there is evidence that “sheds real doubt on the allegations.” The attorney told the court that the evidence to prove Peppers’ innocence includes video footage.
The Patriots issued a brief statement after the safety’s arrest, saying they are “aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating.” The NFL adds that it’s “aware of the matter” and it doesn’t have any further comment.
Peppers didn’t play when his team faced the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Patriots’ captain is dealing with a shoulder injury that has limited his time in practice.
Patriots coach Jerod Mayo told reporters that the 29-year-old is allowed at the team’s facilities while the investigation continues.
“We don’t know enough to say he shouldn’t be in the building,” Mayo said, per ESPN.