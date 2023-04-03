According to TV Insider, McBride appeared on Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune and explained to longtime host Pat Sajak how it took her years to be on the show.

“When’s the first time you tried to get on this show?” Sajak asked.

“20 years ago,” McBride responded initially, then corrected herself. “I take that back. 28 years ago! I tried at the age of 20.”

Sajak, 77, was surprised at the lengthy journey to complete the show’s five-step process for the mother of one.