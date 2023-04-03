Jeanne Whitefeather, 63, was sentenced to up to 215 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in 49 years, according to The New York Times. She received additional charges over a civil rights violation for calling the children racial and derogatory names.

Her husband, Donald Lantz, 62, received up to 160 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in 36 years. The couple heard their fate in court on March 19.

Blavity reported that Whitefeather and Lantz were initially charged with human trafficking of a minor, using a minor in forced labor, and child neglect posing significant risk of serious bodily harm or death.