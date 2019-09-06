The NAACP branch in Rochester, Minnesota is calling for an investigation after a white woman repeatedly said the N-word at a park. The woman, who is seen in a viral clip, is holding her own child while she’s confronted by an adult who called her out for saying the N-word to a Black child at the park, per KROC News.

The woman, who has identified herself on Christian crowdfunding service GiveSendGo as Shiloh Hendrix, has raised money for support, as the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. Hendrix claims to be the white woman in the video.

A white woman repeatedly hurled N-word at a Minnesota playground

As a concerned man at the park recorded the white woman and asked her why she said the N-word to a Black child off camera, she responded by putting up her middle finger and repeated the racial slur.

“Why don’t you have the balls to say it right now again?” the man asks in the clip.

That’s when the woman responded with profanity and racial slurs: “F**k you, n***er, n***er, n***er.”

The bystander behind the camera was clearly baffled and disgusted by the woman’s behavior as he tried to make sense of what was happening in front of him.

“That little kid, you called him a n***er?” he said.

While the woman claimed that the child took her son’s stuff, the man remained stunned by what he was witnessing and informed the woman that her words were hate speech. Still, she lashed out with more cursing and mockery.

“I don’t give a s**t,” she said while walking away from the man.



Nah 😞 Rochester, MN: Woman holding her child calls an autistic Black child the N-word, as well as the man who records her raised over $250k already 🤔 Who’s supporting this mess? pic.twitter.com/bDwA0L6aGb — streetaddictz.net (@streetaddictz) May 2, 2025

The NAACP wants charges brought against the woman for repeatedly using the N-word

The NAACP is calling for authorities to bring the appropriate charges against the woman.

“Let us be clear: this was not simply offensive behavior—it was an intentional racist, threatening, hateful and verbal attack against a child, and it must be treated as such,” the organization said in a statement, per KROC. “Public parks should be safe, inclusive spaces for children and families—not sites of hate and trauma. The Rochester Branch of the NAACP takes this matter with the utmost seriousness and is committed to pursuing justice and accountability.”

The NAACP added that there has been “a disturbing increase in racially motivated attacks across Rochester.” Walé Elegbede, president of the NAACP Rochester Branch, said the organization has vowed to fight against hatred and it will continue to seek justice.





“Last year, following a rise in hate incidents, I said: ‘Not in our town will children feel unsafe. Not in our town will racism be tolerated. Not in our town will hatred find a home. And in our town, love wins.’ In order for this to be a reality, however, it requires accountability and justice,” Elegbede said, per KROC. “When no one is held accountable for such despicable acts, it sends the message that this behavior is acceptable. We reject that notion entirely. For Black people and all people of color to thrive in Rochester, we must ensure safety, dignity, and justice for every member of our community.”



A woman identifying herself as Shiloh Hendrix is raising money

As the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that Friday morning, a woman who identified herself as Shiloh Hendrix and claims to be the woman in the video, raised “$305,200 and increased her goal to $1 million on a website that bills itself as a Christian crowdfunding service.”

The article continues, “The fundraiser purportedly belonging to Shiloh Hendrix had initially sought $20,000 after the video surfaced Wednesday of her spewing racial epithets at a man who intervened on the boy’s behalf.”

On the fundraising page, Hendrix said that her family was put in a “dire situation” after the video made the rounds and said that she “called the kid out for what he was.”

“I fear that we must relocate,” Hendrix wrote on the fundraising page, as the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. “I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear!”

“Now she’s fundraising on this, and that is just abhorrent and totally unacceptable,” Elegbede told the Star Tribune. “She needs to face legal consequences for all her actions. This is a disgrace.”

The Rochester NAACP has now started its own GoFundMe for the child’s family’s “legal support and advocacy efforts.”