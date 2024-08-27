When you’re in a club or event and immediately hear, “Get It Sexy!” over the speakers, you have officially been introduced to the party starter that is Sexyy Red. The world was initially introduced to her in a 2018 parody video of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” titled “Ah Thousand Jugs.” This clip attracted millions of views online and would propel Sexyy to viral heights, though it would be years before people knew her name and the arsenal of hits she possessed. Her big break came in 2023, thanks to the track “Pound Town.” The track became another internet sensation, in only this time, the world would get to know the St. Louis native.

Aside from being one of the biggest female rappers in the game, Sexyy is a proud mother of two. The 26-year-old gave birth to her daughter in February 2024, at the height of her career. Sexyy playfully embraced her pregnancy in the music video for “Rich Baby Daddy” alongside Drake and SZA, which was filmed shortly before she went into labor. While her rise to fame has been a bit unorthodox, with its share of drama, Sexyy has not let anything stand in her way.

Who is Sexyy Red?

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Name: Janae Nierah Wherry, known as Sexyy Red

Born: April 15, 1998 (age 26) in St. Louis, Missouri

What Does She Do: Hip-hop artist

Best Known For: Party anthems such as “Pound Town,” “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj (her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100), “SkeeYee,” “Shake Yo Dreads,” “Bow Bow Bow,” “Get It Sexyy”

How Sexyy Red Got Started

Sexyy Red was born to her mother, Andrea Jenkins, in St. Louis, Missouri. Along with her mother and siblings, the family remained in the city for much of Sexyy’s life. Before achieving fame, she used music as a way to channel her feelings, especially when it came to ex-boyfriends, who she dissed in her earlier songs. Sexyy’s first brush with fame came in the form of “Ah Thousand Jugs.” The parody showed the lyricist strolling down the street holding a weapon with a white male accomplice both walking alongside her and driving Sexyy around. Three years later, she unveiled her first mixtape, “Ghetto Superstar.” This independent release caught the attention of fans, including Miami-based label Rebel Music, who signed Sexyy.

The platinum-selling single “Pound Town” and its part two followed as the first introduction to her June 2023 mixtape, “Hood Hottest Princess.” Other well-known singles from the project include “Hellcats SRTs,” “Looking for the H**s”, and “Born by the River.” From there, Sexyy became one of the most sought-after and controversial female rappers, thanks to her extremely vulgar and unapologetic lyrics. She introduced “In Sexyy We Trust” in May 2024, featuring the gold-selling single “Get It Sexyy” and “U My Everything,” featuring Drake.

Touring

Sexyy Red has wowed the crowd nationwide, with her the first major tour opportunity being announced In August 2023. She joined Drake on his It’s All a Blur Tour as the opener, just months ahead of their “Rich Baby Daddy” smash hit was unveiled in October of that year. Then, in May 2024, Sexyy announced that she was headlining her own nationwide trek, bringing along Hunxho and Kodak Black. Despite rumors of her canceling due to low ticket sales, Sexyy hit the road, selling out arenas across the country.

After her tour wrapped, Sexyy would once again find herself in an arena, this time with Nicki Minaj. In October 2024, Nicki brought out her collaborator during the final stop of her Pink Friday 2 tour in Queens, New York.

Baby Daddy Controversy

In October 2023, Sexyy made headlines when a sex tape of her was shared on her Instagram account. Some quickly accused the rapper of leaking the footage on purpose, while she maintained it was an accident. Just weeks later, she announced that she was expecting her second child.

She has playfully referred to Drake as her “baby daddy,” though it seems to be a joke between the pair. More speculation swarmed regarding whom the father might be. To this day, Sexyy has not unveiled his identity. However, she has teased it being Chicago rapper, Chief Keef. However, she has since dispelled this by claiming that her child’s father discovered flirty text messages between her and the “Love Sosa” star. It’s unclear if she and Keef are actually a couple, though they did attend the 2024 BET Awards together.

While it’s likely Sexyy will continue keeping much of her real life off of the internet, the music remains readily available and in abundance for her loyal fans.