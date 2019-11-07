Yung Filly, a British YouTuber, rapper and content creator whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was arrested and taken into custody in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday on several counts of sexual assault.

According to Sky News, Barrientos was deported from the Queensland capital to Perth Wednesday as news of his arrest has gone viral on social media.

Allegedly, the 29-year-old, who is also a BBC presenter, sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s in a Perth hotel room after the creator performed at a venue in Hillarys, a suburb on the coast of Brisbane in Western Australia, on Sept. 28. Barrientos is currently touring Australia.

“This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers,” local police said in a statement, Sky News reported.

What is Yung Filly known for

Barrientos, who has over 1.8 million YouTube subscribers, is best known for being a frequent collaborator of the Beta Squad comedy collective, consisting of internet personalities Chunkz, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel, Sharky and KingKennyTV. According to Deadline, he has 3.2M followers on TikTok and Instagram.

In addition to his social media content, he’s hosted shows like Hot Property on the BBC and appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off on the U.K.’s Channel 4, Cosmopolitan reported.

What happened on Yung Filly’s first day in court

Barrientos appeared in front of the Perth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was charged with “four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on, or to, their neck,” per Sky News.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported the 29-year-old was granted conditional bail, which noted that he was banned from contacting his alleged victim or posting about the ongoing case on social media. He was also banned from leaving Western Australia and must report to police daily. He’s also to pay a $100,000 cash surety as a condition of his release.