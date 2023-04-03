The first day of jury selection in A$AP Rocky‘s firearm assault trial began Tuesday as the Harlem rapper faces two felony charges stemming from a 2021 shooting involving Terrell Ephron, a former friend who went by A$AP Relli in the A$AP Mob hip-hop group.
Rocky reportedly turned down a plea deal
Lead attorney Joe Tacopina revealed to ABC News that his client, born Rakim Mayers, had turned down a plea deal and desired to proceed with a trial.
“Yes, he was offered a plea deal but is not interested because he is actually innocent,” Tacopina told the outlet. “The terms were 180 days in jail, three years probation and a few other minor conditions on a plea to an assault with a gun charge.”
The “Am I Dreaming” artist was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. According to ABC News, Rocky allegedly fired a handgun twice in Ephron’s direction during a confrontation. He pleaded not guilty then, was released on bond and ordered not to have contact with the former group member.
‘He deserves to be judged fairly by his peers‘
Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff tweeted that the jury selection in Rocky’s trial drew criticism from the Rev. Al Sharpton, who said he did not know the specifics of the rapper’s case but questioned on X, formerly Twitter, why only four Black people out of 106 were chosen as prospective jurors in Rocky’s trial. Sharpton learned about the process through the Los Angeles office of the National Action Network.
“He deserves to be judged fairly by his peers, as is his Constitutional right,” Shapton said in the tweet.
“It is absolutely ridiculous that the jury will be not fair and representative, so as to deprive A$AP Rocky of a fair trial,” he wrote. “When we have four (4) black people in the city of Los Angeles, out of one hundred and six (106) — and exactly zero (0) within in the first thirty (30) possible candidates for the jury — something appears to be very wrong with the system.”
It has been brought to my attention, by the National Action Network Los Angeles office, that out of one hundred and six (106) people called to potentially sit as jurors in A$AP Rocky’s trial in Los Angeles, there are only 4 black people.
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 22, 2025
Los Angeles judge calls Rocky’s mother ‘beautiful’
On Wednesday, Rocky’s closest family members attended the jury selection. His mother, Renee Black, and sister, Erika B., were at the proceeding, and an unexpected thing happened between Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold and the family matriarch, per Cuniff.
She mentioned that Arnold asked about the new people in Rocky’s section. After he replied, “That’s my mother and my sister,” Tacopina added, “You can’t tell, right, which one’s the mom?”
Arnold responded, “You must have had him when you were about 7?” Black confirmed she had Rocky when she was 26.
The judge then told her, “You are very beautiful. That’s on the record.”
If convicted, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison.