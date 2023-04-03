Rocky reportedly turned down a plea deal

Lead attorney Joe Tacopina revealed to ABC News that his client, born Rakim Mayers, had turned down a plea deal and desired to proceed with a trial.

“Yes, he was offered a plea deal but is not interested because he is actually innocent,” Tacopina told the outlet. “The terms were 180 days in jail, three years probation and a few other minor conditions on a plea to an assault with a gun charge.”

The “Am I Dreaming” artist was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. According to ABC News, Rocky allegedly fired a handgun twice in Ephron’s direction during a confrontation. He pleaded not guilty then, was released on bond and ordered not to have contact with the former group member.