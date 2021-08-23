Music’s biggest night, the 2025 Grammy Awards, brought celebs to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in their finest fashions. Sister and brother duo Willow and Jaden Smith coordinated black ensembles that caught fans’ attention.

Willow and Jaden Smith at the Grammy's tonight pic.twitter.com/cgFy4ihti7 — Pat (@theSaintCouture) February 2, 2025

In McQueen Autumn Winter 2024, Willow wore a black bra, matching hot pants, and a long, black tailored coat with Versace platform heels. The 24-year-old paired the eccentric look with her stylish fro, three nose rings, and a set of gold grills with gems.

Did Jaden Smith wear a house on his head?

Her older brother kept it simple from the neck down, wearing a black Louis Vuitton tuxedo. Keeping in line with his sister’s style, the 26-year-old wore a large black headpiece created by Abodi. Furthermore, the creative design is shaped like a Transylvania castle, with a hole cut out for his face in the middle. It has people asking if he had a house on his head on the red carpet, but the look was much more than that.

Details of Jaden Smith’s Grammys look

“Jaden Smith wore ABODI’s iconic “Vampire Castle” sculptural headpiece. We custom made the castle for his red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards,” the designer’s Instagram page posted. “The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori.”

Viewers at home tweeted their thoughts on the siblings’ fashion choices.

“Willow & Jaden Smith are soooo? 😂 hilarious that they’re probably the sanest of all the celeb kids,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Willow & Jaden Smith are soooo? 😂 hilarious that they’re probably the sanest of all the celeb kids — Troublemaker of Foodbankistan | WNCel 🏹 (@PreciousGNSD) February 3, 2025

Another tweeted, “I don’t like the way people treat Jaden and Willow Smith. Y’all have always bullied the f**k out of them! Half of these white people don’t even get the negative backlash that Jaden and Willow has received,” in response to a tweet mentioning, “Jaden Smith looks dumb as f**k at the #GRAMMYs .”

I don't like the way people treat Jaden and Willow Smith. Y'all have always bullied the fuck out of them! Half of these white people don't even get the negative backlash that Jaden and Willow has received. https://t.co/7h8JATsyEQ — 𝑲•𝑳𝑬𝑵®︎♡ྀི (@caylentapes) February 3, 2025

“I was not expecting that lol Anyway Willow Smith looks STUNNING,” someone quote-tweeted a video of the siblings walking the red carpet.