Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence charge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, according to a police report. The track-and-field athlete got into an argument with sprinter Christian Coleman, her boyfriend, which resulted in an altercation.

Richardson was arrested and released the next day

The athlete reportedly got into an argument at a TSA checkpoint with Coleman. Police say she was seen grabbing his backpack and throwing it away. Richardson then got in his way when Coleman tried to step around her and pushed him into a wall, according to the Associated Press. She also reportedly threw a pair of headphones at him, police said.

Richardson was arrested and booked into the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, at 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. She was released the following day at 1:13 p.m.

Coleman did not want to pursue charges

“I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim,” the arresting police officer said, according to the report. He told law enforcement that Richardson is his girlfriend.

The athlete was flying to Eugene, Oregon, to compete in the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships that took place over the weekend, according to CBS News. Richardson participated in the first round of the women’s 100 race.

USA Track and Field declined to comment on the incident.

“USATF is aware of the reports and is not commenting on this matter,” the organization said in a statement.

Who is Christian Coleman?

Coleman is a sprinter who competes in the 60m, 100m and 200m races.

Though he hasn’t competed for the U.S. in any Olympic Games, he represented America at the 2016 Olympics when he participated in the heats. He has won gold medals at the World Championships in 2019 and 2023.