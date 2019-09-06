Organizers of the 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced on Friday that the event in Manchester, Tennessee, has been cancelled due to heavy rain. According to Billboard, the festival made the announcement as the second day of the four-day event was getting underway.

The festival issued an evacuation notice Friday evening, informing attendees that the heavy rain and thunderstorms were causing unsafe conditions for on-site campers.

What happened on Friday during the 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival?

“Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days,” the organizers stated, per Billboard. “We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

People safely staying inside RVs were advised to allow others in more vulnerable situations to evacuate first.

“The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage,” the organization stated. “We’d like to prioritize getting those folks, as well as those with accessibility needs, off The Farm as soon as possible this evening. To do this, we ask that if your campsite is in good shape or if you’re in an RV or pre-pitched accommodation, please consider spending the night with us, and we’ll start working to get you out of here safely tomorrow.”

What is the refund policy for the canceled Bonnaroo music festival?

According to Fox 17, fans will receive full refunds for one-day admission purchases, as well as day-parking tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Customers who purchased four-day admission tickets and camping passes through Front Gate Tickets will receive 75% refunds. Organizers said fans can expect their refunds within 30 days.

“We are going to make things right with you, and you will find refund information at the end of this message, but let’s start with the next steps,” the festival told attendees.

Bonnaroo kicked off on Thursday with a lineup that included Luke Combs, Dom Dolla, Insane Clown Posse, and Rebecca Black. Friday’s performances were scheduled to feature Tyler, The Creator, John Summit, and Glass Animals. Saturday’s lineup included Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, and Justice. The festival was expected to close on Sunday with performances from Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Queens of the Stone Age.