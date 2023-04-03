“I’ve never done this before,” she said at the beginning. “It’s really beautiful that you guys are here and that we can just play music and be together.”

The 23-year-old performed two other songs off her upcoming project, “Symptom of Life” and “Big Feelings.” She also played previously released tracks, the 2022 song “Split” and the 2015 hit single “…Wait a Minute!”

“First time performing with my beautiful new band, and we pull up to Tiny Desk,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more grateful and honored to be able to share divine joy through this music!! Can’t wait for you all to experience the new album.”