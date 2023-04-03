Willow debuted a brand new song off her upcoming sixth studio album, Empathogen, out May 3. The artist performed “Run!” a funk-inspired track, during her set for NPR’s Tiny Desk.
“I’ve never done this before,” she said at the beginning. “It’s really beautiful that you guys are here and that we can just play music and be together.”
The 23-year-old performed two other songs off her upcoming project, “Symptom of Life” and “Big Feelings.” She also played previously released tracks, the 2022 song “Split” and the 2015 hit single “…Wait a Minute!”
“First time performing with my beautiful new band, and we pull up to Tiny Desk,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more grateful and honored to be able to share divine joy through this music!! Can’t wait for you all to experience the new album.”
Empathogen features collaborations with artists such as Jon Batiste on the opening track “Home” and St. Vincent on “Pain for Fun.”
Willow said she moved away from rock and pop-punk while making this new album.
“For Coping Mechanism, I was almost never sober in the studio. And for this new album, I was sober for every single recording session,” she previously told Rolling Stone. “I feel like my mind state was extremely different. There was so much more gratitude, so much more resonance with myself, and so much more coming back to my roots with these new songs that are coming out.”
In February, Willow Smith became the first family member to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify with her hit song “…Wait a Minute!”