Rapper YFN Lucci, who was sentenced to 20 years in 2024 after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, has been released from prison. He was first arrested in 2021 and sentenced to the 20 years (10 in prison and 10 credited for time served).

The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, has been ordered to serve parole through January 2031 following his release, according to WSB-TV. As part of his parole conditions, YFN Lucci is banned from owning firearms and cannot leave the state without permission from his parole officer.

YFN Lucci’s Statement on His Release

“Today marks a pivotal moment in the life and career of hip-hop artist YFN Lucci, as the chart-topping musician is officially released from prison and placed on parole,” a press release from his team reads. “His return to freedom is a testament to his resilience, personal growth, and unwavering commitment to rebuilding his life while giving back to the community that has always supported him.”

YFN Lucci embraced his loved ones after being released from the Burruss Correctional Training Facility. According to the press release, the rapper is eager to return to the spotlight and continue his music career while also standing out as “a responsible, caring individual deeply passionate about his family and community.”

“Rayshawn Bennett, widely known as YFN Lucci, was granted early release on parole and walked out of prison this morning to dozens of waiting friends and family,” his attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, Gabe Banks, and Pat Dixon said. “He is overjoyed to reunite with his children, his family, and his music. He will waste no time releasing new music and getting back on stage to perform for his fans.”

Lucci Reflects on His Time in Prison

At a celebratory event held at Atlanta’s The Vault inside The Bank Event Center with family and friends after his release, the rapper reflected on the lessons he learned during his time away.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends—who have stood by me the whole time,” Lucci said in a statement. “Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited—there’s so much more to come.”

What’s Next for YFN Lucci?

In addition to resuming his music career, Lucci plans to pursue acting as he begins the next chapter of his life.

“His story is a powerful reminder of the ability to overcome adversity and the importance of staying connected to one’s roots, no matter the challenges,” his representatives stated.

Girvan “Fly” Henry, CEO of Think It’s A Game Records, said: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome YFN Lucci back home. His release marks not only a personal victory but also a moment of triumph for his family, his fans, and the entire Think It’s A Game Records family. Throughout his time away, Lucci’s resilience and unwavering dedication to his craft have only grown stronger. We’ve always believed in him, and we continue to stand by him as he moves forward on his journey. Lucci’s return signifies the beginning of a new chapter—both in his career and in his life. We are excited to watch him continue to inspire, elevate, and create meaningful change through his music and his actions. The best is yet to come.”