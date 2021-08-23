During his morning radio show, Atlanta rapper and media personality Yung Joc revealed three children who died in a recent fire were his family members.

Joc revealed on Friday’s Streetz Morning Takeover show that the Wednesday fire at Country Oaks Apartments claimed the lives of his nieces and nephew: Jhacari White, 4, Xyla White, 2, and Xhalia White, 9 months.

According to officials per WSB-TV, the fire started in the kitchen, and the outlet reported the three siblings were still in the apartment. When officials arrived, they began CPR before transporting the children to Grady Memorial Hospital.

“I don’t think people knew that that was my brother’s family, their kids. Again, I just have to say it. I want people to know that I intentionally did not want to speak out on it because I did not want to overshadow this story, but the reality of it is I’m human, we’re human, and I’m hurting. My family’s hurting, my brother’s hurting, his girlfriend’s hurting,” Joc said.

Joc mentioned he attended a vigil for the children on Thursday. He said he and his family didn’t only gather because of the fire but also because it was the middle child’s second birthday.

“I don’t know if you understand the level of trauma this brings to our community and to the family that this affects directly or indirectly. I’m sad, I’m hurt, I’m human. I’m trying to be professional as I can,” he added.