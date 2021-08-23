In celebration of her 18th birthday, Zaya Wade, Dwyane Wade‘s daughter, threw a huge bash called “The Venus Ascension Ball.”

According to Essence, the event, sponsored by MAC Cosmetics, H&M, the Utah Jazz, and Flux Health, took place at Los Angeles’ NueuHouse Hollywood on May 31, blending style and purpose. Tickets were $20, with proceeds supporting Translatable, Zaya’s organization dedicated to empowering LGBTQIA+ youth and their caregivers.

The celebration also marked Translatable’s first anniversary. Zaya’s event highlighted ballroom culture, featuring dazzling outfits, runway moments, and $15,000 in cash prizes for participants.

What did Zaya get for her birthday?

The night’s pictures show Zaya strutting down the runway, accompanied by Miss Ebony Lane, and feature photos of her with her family. The night was topped off with MAC Cosmetics honoring Zaya with a $100,000 donation to the Trans Wellness Center.

On Instagram, Zaya shared her excitement: “The most special birthday😭 thank you to my friends and family who celebrated with me. It’s going to be an amazing year💗.”

Gabrielle Union shares love for Zaya Wade

According to People, Zaya’s stepmother, Gabrielle Union, shared a heartfelt Instagram message: “Your transparency should be studied, @zayawade. They say parents are the ones to raise and show their children’ the way,’ but you’ve been the one to show us what true strength, vulnerability, and love really look like. At just 18, you’ve already shown the world what it means to be brave.

“Your courage lights the way for so many to follow, and we’re right beside you every step of the way.”

The Venus Ascension Ball was a celebration not just of Zaya’s journey but also a powerful message of love, support, and community.