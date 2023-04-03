Prom season has debuted, and Zaya Wade is partaking in the festivities. The 16-year-old took to social media to share details of her outfit. She wore an all-black Miu Miu ensemble, which included a dress, necklace and glossy bag.
Wade accessorized her look with a mixed match of silver and gold jewelry. She also donned black and silver nail art featuring stars on her fingertips.
“Went to prom,” she simply captioned an Instagram post last week.
The daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches is a budding model. Her prom look comes after her runway debut for Miu Miu and an appearance in the fashion house’s 2023 Fall/Winter campaign.
Wade has worked with other brands such as Marni, Tiffany & Co., and Puma and made her magazine cover debut for the Spring 2023 issue of DAZED.
Aside from her pursuit in the fashion industry, she may be going to college. According to Essence, the 16-year-old was seen touring the University of Washington in March.