2 Chainz‘s latest partnership is helping HBCU students looking to bring some flavor to the world of STEM.
Last month, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation announced they would invest $350,000 in financial support and provide additional resources to historically Black colleges and universities, particularly for students pursuing careers in culinary innovation, food science and technology. 2 Chainz is partnering with PepsiCo to spread the word about their new “Taste of Tomorrow” scholarship.
As a graduate of Alabama State University, 2 Chainz knows how essential HBCUs are to producing and nurturing professionals of color in industries where they are usually minorities.
“Representation is everything. Seeing someone who looks like you doing something incredible opens up your mind to what’s possible. ‘Taste of Tomorrow’ is crucial because it’s not just talking about change; it’s making it happen. It’s about showing students the possibilities and opportunities — and helping cultivate them into leaders,” the rapper told Blavity in a recent interview.
According to the initiative’s press release, only 9% of the STEM workforce is represented by Black professionals, and “Taste of Tomorrow” is looking to address that disparity. 2 Chainz’s interest in supporting HBCUs and the “Taste of Tomorrow” initiative is both personal and professional; in addition to graduating from and meeting his wife at an HBCU, 2 Chainz has an impressive investment and partnership portfolio that is based in the restaurant and culinary industry.
“My experience in the food industry taught me the power of innovation. Whether creating new flavors at Esco or launching a campaign with Krystal, I’ve always believed in pushing boundaries. That same mindset drives my passion for ‘Taste of Tomorrow.’ It’s about more than food — it’s about combining creativity with science to drive the industry forward. … I want these students to see they can bring their unique flavor to STEM and create something truly theirs,” he said.
STEM also has its place in the music industry, which 2 Chainz has made his domain for almost three decades. In 2019, he upped his stakes in the tech world of music by becoming the creative curator and business adviser for Atlanta’s A3C Music Festival. For the “It’s a Vibe” rapper, backing initiatives such as “Taste of Tomorrow” provides a full-circle opportunity to take innovation and culture to the “next level.”
“A3C has always been about innovation and culture. and Partnering with movements like ‘Taste of Tomorrow’ and A3C, we’re taking the innovation to the next level. It’s about merging creativity with technology and showing how our culture can influence and shape these fields. We’re laying the groundwork for a future where these students are not just participants but leaders in the tech space,” he said.
PepsiCo Foundation is providing $250,000 in scholarships to HBCU students pursuing STEM degrees at nine HBCUs throughout the 2025 school year. Florida A&M University and Prairie View A&M University will receive an additional $100,000 in STEM resources to enhance their programs, foster innovation for long-term advancement and bring an R&D educational workshop series to their campuses for further access.
Students at Benedict College, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Central University, and Prairie View A&M University interested in the “Taste of Tomorrow” initiative can learn more here.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 2, 2024.