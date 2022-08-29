2 Chainz‘s latest partnership is helping HBCU students looking to bring some flavor to the world of STEM.

Last month, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation announced they would invest $350,000 in financial support and provide additional resources to historically Black colleges and universities, particularly for students pursuing careers in culinary innovation, food science and technology. 2 Chainz is partnering with PepsiCo to spread the word about their new “Taste of Tomorrow” scholarship.

As a graduate of Alabama State University, 2 Chainz knows how essential HBCUs are to producing and nurturing professionals of color in industries where they are usually minorities.

Photo: PepsiCo

“Representation is everything. Seeing someone who looks like you doing something incredible opens up your mind to what’s possible. ‘Taste of Tomorrow’ is crucial because it’s not just talking about change; it’s making it happen. It’s about showing students the possibilities and opportunities — and helping cultivate them into leaders,” the rapper told Blavity in a recent interview.

According to the initiative’s press release, only 9% of the STEM workforce is represented by Black professionals, and “Taste of Tomorrow” is looking to address that disparity. 2 Chainz’s interest in supporting HBCUs and the “Taste of Tomorrow” initiative is both personal and professional; in addition to graduating from and meeting his wife at an HBCU, 2 Chainz has an impressive investment and partnership portfolio that is based in the restaurant and culinary industry.