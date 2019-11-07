Red Lobster is celebrating the summer season by adding ten new dishes to its menu.

According to Allrecipes.com, the seafood restaurant chain’s annual Crabfest is back with new twists, including two seafood boils.

Red Lobster offers seafood boils for the first time

Crabfest sees Red Lobster bring back menu items that highlight crab, including Crab Your Way, a pound of crab legs that you can customize with the restaurant’s seasonings. This year, Red Lobster is introducing a new flavor for diners to consider: Old Bay & Parmesan.

The new menu will also include other crab dishes, including new seafood boils. Food & Wine reported it’s the first time the seafood restaurant chain has offered seafood boils on the menu.

Diners can choose between two seafood boils: the Mariner’s Boil and the Sailor’s Boil. The former includes a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, and snow crab legs, as well as corn and red potatoes. The Sailor’s Boil has smoked sausage and shrimp paired with corn and red potatoes.

Crabfest will also see menu items like the new Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab-Topped Asparagus, and Crab-Topped Potato. Meat lovers should look out for the Steak Oscar, which features a sirloin steak topped with lump crabmeat and a cream sauce. The Salmon Oscar includes the same lump crabmeat and cream sauce but consists of an Atlantic salmon centerpiece.

The new Crabfest menu also includes new summertime cocktails

In addition to the new food options, the Crabfest festivities will also include new drinks on the menu. The Purple Haze cocktail gets its name from its magenta hue and features Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop mixed with desert pear, fresh lemonade, and gold shimmer. The Passion Star Spritz includes a mix just as refreshing with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and passionfruit. The drink also includes Wycliff Sparkling Wine and a gold-dusted dried starfruit garnish.

The Starry Eyed Surprise mixes Patron Silver Tequila with guava, blue curacao, and Starry lemon-lime soda. A sugar rim pulls the flavors together and leaves a lasting sweetness.

According to Southern Living, Red Lobster’s Crabfest is available from Monday through September 14.