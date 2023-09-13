A one-hit wonder refers to a musical artist or band that achieves mainstream success with a single hit song but fails to replicate that success with subsequent releases. These artists are often remembered for their one popular song, and their careers do not sustain long-term success or recognition. Most artists hoping to break into the music industry do not want to be remembered for only one song. Nowadays, the idea of a one-hit-wonder probably seems even less attractive as the industry moves faster than ever, and it’s even easier to get left behind. However, some wondrous 80’s hits have demonstrated remarkable endurance years on, especially from pioneering Black musicians defining the era’s sound.

The 80s saw a fusion of electronic instrumentation, bold fashion and a penchant for experimentation defined by the emergence of new wave, synth-pop, and the rise of MTV. Iconic artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Prince dominated the pop landscape, pushing boundaries in both music and visuals. The era also witnessed the flourishing of diverse genres, from the guitar-driven anthems of hair metal to the emergence of hip-hop. Overall, 80s music was characterized by its infectious hooks, catchy melodies and a sense of optimism that has left an enduring impact on popular culture to this day.

As years passed and tastes shifted, the one-hit mavericks from the 80s may have faded from top billing, but the appeal of their lone smash singles still stands strong. Now timeless, multiple generations rediscover these artists when nostalgia calls, leaving enduring imprints across eras and musical styles. Here are 15 of the biggest Black 80s one-hit wonders and their songs that are still hits 30+ years later.

Junior – “Mama Used to Say” (1982)

Junior Giscombe scored a hit with “Mama Used to Say,” a soul and funk-infused track that became popular in the early 80s. His smooth vocals and the infectious energy of the track contributed to its success, making it a standout hit in the early 80s. The song’s nostalgic lyrics and upbeat rhythm resonated with audiences, particularly those who appreciated the fusion of R&B and dance elements.

“Mama Used to Say” not only topped the charts but solidified Junior’s place as a talented vocalist within the music scene. While Junior Giscombe continued to work in the industry, this particular track remains his most recognized and celebrated contribution to the vibrant musical landscape of the 1980s.

Eddy Grant – “Electric Avenue” (1982)

Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue,” released in 1982, is a standout 80s one-hit wonder that remains one of the decade’s most memorable and socially conscious tracks. The song, named after a famous shopping street in Brixton, London, fuses elements of reggae, rock, and pop, creating a distinctive sound. With its infectious chorus and catchy melody, “Electric Avenue” addresses socio-economic issues, specifically the Brixton riots of 1981.

Grant’s energetic vocals and the song’s pulsating rhythm made it a chart-topping success, earning him commercial acclaim. While Eddy Grant continued to have a successful career in the music industry, “Electric Avenue” remains his most recognized hit, celebrated for its infectious energy and cultural significance within the 1980s music landscape.

Musical Youth – “Pass The Dutchie” (1982)

“Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth, released in 1982, is another standout and unique 80s one-hit wonder that gained international popularity with its reggae-influenced sound and catchy lyrics. The British Jamaican band, composed of the young Grants brother and Waites brothers, brought a youthful and vibrant energy to the music scene. The song’s infectious chorus and upbeat rhythm caught the attention of listeners worldwide. The lyrics, while seemingly lighthearted, carry a social message, addressing the impact of poverty on youth.

The title and chorus were adapted from the earlier reggae hit “Pass the Kouchie” by The Mighty Diamonds. While Musical Youth did not see the same success with subsequent releases, “Pass the Dutchie” remains a nostalgic and iconic representation of the early 1980s, capturing the spirit of youth and reggae fusion in popular music. It is a classic tale of a song being popular because it is loved by many instead of who made it or virality.

Indeep – “Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life” (1983)

Indeep’s “Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life,” released in 1983, is a hit from the 80s that epitomizes the era’s dance and funk influences. The song, marked by its catchy bassline and infectious beats, celebrates the transformative power of music and the role of a DJ in shaping a memorable night.

Michael Cleveland’s soulful vocals, combined with the pulsating rhythm, created a dance floor classic. Indeep did replicate the same level of mainstream success with subsequent releases. However, “Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life” remains an enduring anthem of the 1980s, celebrated for its feel-good vibes and contribution to the dance music scene of the era.

Shannon – “Let the Music Play” (1983)

Shannon’s “Let the Music Play,” released in 1983, is another throwback to quintessential 80s one-hit wonders that left an indelible mark on the dance and freestyle music genres. The song, driven by a pulsating electronic beat and Shannon’s soulful vocals, became an instant dance floor sensation. With its catchy hooks and lyrics that narrate a nightclub romance, “Let the Music Play” captured the essence of the burgeoning electronic dance music scene of the early 1980s.

Shannon’s powerful and emotive delivery, coupled with the song’s infectious rhythm, propelled it to chart success and solidified its place as a classic in the dance music canon. Like the title of one-hit wonder suggests, none of Shannon’s later releases reached the same level of widespread acclaim. However, “Let the Music Play” is forever cemented as her signature hit and a timeless anthem for fans of 80s dance music.

The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men” (1983)

The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men,” released in 1983, is one of the most easily recognizable 80s one-hit wonders that quickly became an iconic anthem. Composed of Martha Wash and Izora Armstead, the duo delivered a disco-infused track that celebrated the anticipation and excitement of a male romantic windfall.

The song soared to the top of the charts and gained widespread popularity with its catchy chorus, energetic beats, and the powerful vocals of Wash and Armstead. “It’s Raining Men” not only showcased the duo’s vocal prowess but also became a cultural touchstone, embraced for its infectious energy and campy flair. While The Weather Girls continued to release music, this track remains their most enduring and well-known contribution to the 1980s music scene.

Rockwell – “Somebody’s Watching Me” (1984)

Rockwell, whose real name is Kennedy Gordy, is the son of Motown founder Berry Gordy. “Somebody’s Watching Me” became a hit partly due to the catchy chorus and the guest vocals by Michael Jackson on the title track. The song’s paranoia-themed lyrics and memorable hook made it a notable hit.

However, The song’s impact was significant, not only due to its catchy hooks and memorable production but also because it became a cultural touchstone, resonating with listeners when concerns about privacy and surveillance were becoming increasingly prevalent. Despite Rockwell’s relative obscurity in the music industry after this hit, “Somebody’s Watching Me” remains an iconic representation of the 1980s one-hit wonder phenomenon.

DeBarge – “Rhythm of the Night” (1985)

“Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge, released in 1985, stands out as a quintessential 1980s one-hit wonder. This dance-pop hit, with its infectious melody and upbeat vibe, catapulted the family band into the limelight. Hailing from Michigan, the DeBarge siblings delivered a song that perfectly encapsulated the sound of the mid-1980s, blending pop, R&B, and funk elements.

The success of “Rhythm of the Night” was further amplified as it became associated with the soundtrack of the film “The Last Dragon.” While DeBarge released other music, none achieved the same level of commercial success, cementing “Rhythm of the Night” as their most iconic contribution to the era and a nostalgic anthem for fans of 1980s music.

Eddie Murphy – “Party All the Time” (1985)

Eddie Murphy’s “Party All the Time,” released in 1985, is probably an unexpected 80s one-hit wonder for those that are only familiar with his acting. It was even unexpected at the time of its release. But yes, although best known for his comedic talents, Murphy delved into the music scene with this synth-pop track. Produced by Rick James, the song showcased Murphy’s surprisingly soulful vocals and a catchy chorus.

Despite skepticism about a comedian crossing over into music, “Party All the Time” became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts. The infectious beat and Murphy’s charismatic delivery contributed to the song’s popularity. While Eddie Murphy did not pursue a sustained career in music, “Party All the Time” remains a memorable and somewhat unexpected chapter in his versatile artistic journey during the 1980s.

Oran “Juice” Jones – “The Rain” (1986)

Oran “Juice” Jones achieved one-hit wonder status with the release of “The Rain” in 1986. This smooth R&B track stands out for its emotive storytelling and memorable spoken-word section. Jones’ rich and soulful vocals tell a tale of heartbreak and betrayal as he recounts discovering his partner’s infidelity.

The song’s atmospheric production, with its subdued yet poignant instrumentation, perfectly complements the emotional weight of the lyrics. “The Rain” not only became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts, but it also left an enduring mark on the era with its distinctive blend of R&B and storytelling, making it a timeless classic that resonates with fans of 80s music.

Timex Social Club – “Rumors” (1986)

Timex Social Club’s “Rumors,” released in 1986, epitomizes the freestyle and R&B sounds of the mid-80s, earning its status as a notable one-hit wonder. The infectious dance-pop track, driven by a pulsating beat and catchy melody, addresses the theme of gossip and rumors in relationships. “Rumors” quickly became a dance floor favorite and achieved commercial success with its upbeat rhythm and the soulful vocals of the group members.

The song’s energetic and lively atmosphere, combined with its relatable lyrics, resonated with audiences and contributed to its enduring popularity. Timex Social Club did not make another hit of this level of popularity, but “Rumors” remains a nostalgic gem and a representation of the vibrant freestyle music scene of the 80s.

Jermaine Stewart – “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off” (1986)

Jermaine Stewart’s “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off,” released in 1986, is a notable 80s hit that stands out for its soulful and laid-back charm. The song’s catchy title and the smooth R&B/pop melody belied its message of choosing intimacy and connection over physical indulgence. Stewart’s heartfelt vocals and the upbeat tempo contributed to the track’s success, earning it a place on the charts. The song’s enduring popularity is partly due to its relatable and timeless theme, as well as its representation of the romantic side of 1980s pop music. Despite Stewart’s continued involvement in the music industry, “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off” remains his most recognized and celebrated contribution to the 1980s music landscape.

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – “It Takes Two” (1988)

“It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, released in 1988, is a definitive 80s one-hit wonder that left an indelible mark on the hip-hop and dance music scenes. The song’s infectious beat, anchored by a prominent sample of Lyn Collins’ “Think (About It),” and its catchy refrain, “It takes two to make a thing go right, it takes two to make it outta sight,” propelled it to mainstream success. Rob Base’s energetic rapping and DJ E-Z Rock’s skillful production contributed to the track’s popularity.

While the duo released other music, none achieved the same level of widespread recognition, solidifying “It Takes Two” as their signature hit. The song’s enduring influence is evident in its continued presence in pop culture, frequent use in commercials and movies, and its status as a classic in the hip-hop genre.

J.J. Fad – “Supersonic” (1988)

J.J. Fad, an all-female hip-hop group, gained attention with iconic 80s hip hop hit “Supersonic.” The group was composed of MCs MC J.B., Baby D and Sassy C. J.J. Fad’s high-energy and electro-funk-influenced track was produced by Dr. Dre, marking one of the early successes for the famed producer and Ruthless Records. The song’s catchy and rapid-fire lyrics, along with its infectious beat, propelled “Supersonic” to commercial success.

The use of drum machines and synthesizers in the production contributed to its distinct sound, and the song’s success was instrumental in shaping the emerging West Coast hip-hop scene. Although J.J. Fad didn’t replicate the same level of success with subsequent releases, “Supersonic” remains a celebrated and influential track in the history of hip-hop, embodying the vibrant and innovative spirit of the late 80s.

Bobby McFerrin – “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” (1988)

Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” released in 1988, is a widely recognized 80s one-hit wonder and a testament to McFerrin’s exceptional vocal abilities. The acapella track, with McFerrin’s multilayered and improvisational vocalizations, radiates an infectious sense of joy and positivity. Its upbeat and carefree message, encouraging listeners not to worry in the face of life’s challenges, resonated globally and catapulted the song to the top of the charts.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” not only became a commercial success but also earned widespread acclaim, including winning Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a timeless anthem for moments of optimism and remains a signature piece in Bobby McFerrin’s illustrious career.